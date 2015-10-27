Hull City 1 Leicester City 1 (aet, 5-4 on pens): Mahrez misses penalty as Bruce's side go through

Riyad Mahrez missed the crucial penalty as Leicester City crashed out of the League Cup with a 5-4 shootout defeat at Hull City on Tuesday.

Mahrez, who had earlier put Leicester 1-0 up in extra-time before Abel Hernandez equalised to force penalties, took the first spot-kick of the shootout but was denied by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

All nine subsequent penalties were scored, with David Meyler netting Hull's fifth and final kick to send the Championship outfit into the League Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history with a shock victory over the Premier League high-flyers.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Leicester drew first blood when Mahrez turned home after Jamie Vardy's initial effort had been saved in the 100th minute.

But in-form Hull striker Hernandez levelled on the stroke of half-time in the extra 30 minutes, and Steve Bruce's players kept their cool in the shootout.

Hull had a flurry of early chances and could have been ahead after just three minutes had Ritchie De Laet not produced a crucial block to deny Greg Luer.

Leicester had to wait until the 39th minute for their first meaningful opportunity. Marc Albrighton, the only player to retain his place in the starting XI that beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at the weekend, galloped through on a 50-yard run before seeing his shot blocked.

Claudio Ranieri had seen enough and threw on talisman Jamie Vardy, but the Premier League's top scorer was unable to inspire his team.

Then with eight minutes to go, Hull thought they had snatched the victory as Mark Schwarzer made a mess of Hernandez's header, spilling the ball on the line.

The ball appeared agonisingly close to crossing the line, but the officials did not have the benefit of goalline technology and no goal was awarded.

Referee Stuart Atwell made another big decision three minutes into extra-time when Chuba Akpom appeared to be fouled just inside the box, only for the Arsenal loanee to be shown a yellow card for simulation.

Vardy eventually did have his say when he stormed through one-on-one with Jakupovic and was denied, only for Mahrez to fire home into the unguarded goal and give Leicester the lead.

But Hull hit back just before half-time in extra-time as Hernandez turned the ball home after Akpom's initial effort had been parried back into the danger area by Schwarzer.

And Mahrez would soon turn from potential hero to villain, as Jakupovic saved his penalty to provide the platform from which Hull reached the last eight.