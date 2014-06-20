Hull City remove name from new club crest

Owner Assem Allam saw his controversial plans to change the club's name from Hull City AFC to Hull Tigers scuppered last season amid widespread opposition from supporters.

A protest campaign - City Till We Die - was formed, with the Football Association Council subsequently rejecting Allam's proposal in April.

The new design features the previously used tiger's head, symbolising the club's Tigers nickname, and 1904, the year of the club's formation.

Fans were not consulted about the move, though the club claim that their wrangle over the name change meant "consultation with the fans about the new crest wasn’t possible" and have invited supporters to give feedback on the new design.

Club vice-chairman Ehab Allam said in a statement on Hull's official website: "We are delighted to unveil our new crest for 2014-15.

"This is a more stripped back and modern approach which still celebrates the club's heritage and history by focusing on our famous and well-established Tiger's head. We have also introduced '1904' to the crest to document the year our club was formed.

"Our first-ever step into European competition is a new era for us all and we are all excited about the season ahead."

Hull reached the FA Cup final of the first time last season, but threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Arsenal in extra time.

Despite that disappointment, they will compete in European competition for the first time in their history next term, entering the UEFA Europa League in the third qualifying round.