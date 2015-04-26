Hull City v Liverpool: Lovren expecting another test of patience

Dejan Lovren expects Hull City to provide Liverpool with a similar test to their frustrating goalless stalemate at West Brom when they visit the KC Stadium on Tuesday.

Liverpool dominated for large spells of Saturday's trip to The Hawthorns, but could not make the breakthrough against a resolute West Brom team.

The draw all-but ended Brendan Rodgers' side's faint top-four hopes just a week after their FA Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Aston Villa.

Hull, by contrast, picked up a morale-boosting 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday thanks to a Dame N'Doye double - their first Premier League victory since February and a result that moved them a point clear of the relegation zone.

Lovren, who put in arguably his finest performance in a Liverpool shirt at West Brom, is eager to make sure Liverpool do not allow their season to fizzle out after last week's heartbreak at Wembley.

However, the Croatian defender has warned that patience will once again be the order of the day at the KC.

"It was a tough game for us, difficult to play against 11 players behind the ball," Lovren told Liverpool's official website of the draw at The Hawthorns.

"It was difficult after the game against Aston Villa - everyone was dreaming that we would win the trophy, and we lost.

"Now we need to focus on the game on Tuesday against Hull City.

"It will be a typical game. We'll need to be patient again and wait for our opportunities to score. Hopefully we'll get the three points."

While Liverpool seemingly have little left to play for this term, the opposite is true for Steve Bruce's Hull.

Tuesday's clash represents their game in hand on many of the teams around them at the bottom, and Bruce has issued a rallying cry ahead of a tough run-in that also includes games against Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

"We have got four out of five at home against big teams. We know we need to get a result against one of them and the Burnley game looks huge," he said following the win at Selhurst Park.

"We're at home, we have got to try and produce a result I know we're capable of."

David Meyler is available to Bruce after the midfielder served the final game of his ban at Palace, but Curtis Davies (thigh), Andrew Robertson (ankle) and Mohamed Diame (knee) are doubtful.

Rodgers, meanwhile, remains frustrated by Daniel Sturridge's injury-ravaged campaign, with the England striker once again set to miss out due to a hip complaint.

Lucas Leiva (thigh) and Mamadou Sakho (hamstring) are also likely to be sidelined, while Alberto Moreno (knock) will be monitored.