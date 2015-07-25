Hull FC wrap up Tuimavave deal

Hull FC have completed the signing of Newcastle Knights stand-off Carlos Tuimavave on a three-year deal from next season.

The Samoa international has been on the KC Stadium outfit's radar since this time last year, when he decided to swap New Zealand Warriors for the Knights.

However, Hull have now landed the highly rated 23-year-old, once described as "a legend in the making" by former Warriors coach Matt Elliott.

"I am excited to be joining Hull next season and the opportunity to play regular first grade football at one of the biggest clubs in Super League," Tuimavave told the club's official website.

"While I am focused on finishing the season well at the Knights, I am looking forward to moving my family to England and making a positive contribution to Hull Football Club.

"Hull are a big club with a great fan base and I'm looking forward to getting over there to sample the atmosphere and competition."

Hull coach Lee Radford added: "We're really looking forward to him coming over and it's a signing we are really excited about.

"He has finesse and a bit of X-factor about him, the style of player that can create something from nothing."

Tuimavave's cousin Evarn spent a season at Hull KR in 2013.