Hull hold Newcastle fate in their hands - Shearer

Newcastle United great Alan Shearer feels the only way the St James' Park outfit will remain in the Premier League is via relegation rival Hull City failing to beat Manchester United.

A Hull win at home to United would mean Newcastle have to get all three points at home to West Ham on the last day of the season on Sunday, but Shearer feels that Newcastle are not capable of winning.

Shearer, who was in charge when Newcastle were most recently relegated in 2009, said the only way he can see the Tyneside outfit avoiding the drop is via United taking at least a point at Hull.

"I can't see them winning the last game - how can you?" Shearer said on BBC's Match of the Day.

"With their form, you can't see them winning anything.

"They probably will have to rely on Hull not beating Manchester United."

Hull avoided relegation in the 2008-09 season by one point from Newcastle, but John Carver's men are two points clear of the drop heading to Sunday.

Shearer said Newcastle lacked the conviction to seal their top-flight status when they lost to already-relegated QPR on Saturday.

"Nothing is happening for them. If they win the game against QPR they guarantee their status in the Premier League but they just didn't seem to have it in them," added the Premier League's record goalscorer.

"They just have to win that game against West Ham but it's going to be really tough. QPR turned up on Saturday."