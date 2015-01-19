Hull manager Bruce rules out Gestede signing

Hull City manager Steve Bruce concedes that a deal to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Rudy Gestede is a "non-starter".

The Premier League strugglers have been hit by a series of injuries in recent weeks, with forwards Nikica Jelavic and Abel Hernandez among those sidelined.

There was a noticeable lack of composure in front of goal in Hull's 3-0 Premier League defeat at West Ham on Sunday and Bruce has made no secret of his desire to add to his striking options.

Blackburn's Gestede - who has 12 Championship goals this term - has been mooted as possible option.

Bruce admits an enquiry was made, but he stated that the two clubs differed in their opinion of the player's valuation.

"I called [Blackburn manager] Gary Bowyer two or three days ago to clarify the situation and we talked briefly," he said. "It was a non-starter before we got anywhere.

"I enquired about him and the answer came back not at the sort of figures we're talking about. It's not going to happen.

"It's always a key end of the pitch and you're only as good as your strikers. If they're fit and everyone's healthy, we're in a good place but they're not at the moment.

"That's one area we'll look to do something. There's one or two things going on at the moment but it's unlikely today or tomorrow so we'll go with what we've got.

"We have to make sure they can hit the ground running. It's an important time.

"It is going to be difficult. We're working every hour God sends to persuade someone to join us."