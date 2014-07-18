Hull to meet Trencin or Vojvodina in Europe

Steve Bruce's side qualified for Europe's second-tier club competition by virtue of reaching the final of the FA Cup last term and will enter at the third qualifying round.

Trencin hold a 4-0 first-leg advantage over Vojvodina ahead of Thursday's trip to Serbia and will likely host Hull for the first leg on July 31.

Elsewhere in the draw, last season's Europa League quarter-finalists Lyon will take on Mlada Boleslav or Siroki Brijeg.

Hubert Fournier's side finished fifth in Ligue 1 last term and saw their European campaign ended by Serie A champions Juventus.

The French side beat Viktoria Plzen on their way to the last eight, with the Czech side drawn against either Romanian outfit Petrolul Ploiesti or Flamurtari of Albania.

Former European champions PSV get their Europa League adventure up and running against Botev Plovdiv or St Polten while Spanish club Real Sociedad await the winners of Groningen versus Aberdeen.

Draw in full:

Kardemir Karabukspor v Rosenborg or Sligo Rovers

Trencin or Vojvodina v Hull City AFC

Sarajevo or Haugesund v Atromitos

Ruch Chorzow or Vaduz v Kairat Almaty or Esbjerg

Chornomorets Odesa v RNK Split or Hapoel Beer Sheva

Buducnost Podgorica or Omonia v Metalurg Skopje or FK Zeljeznicar

Real Sociedad v Aberdeen or Groningen

Dinamo Moscow v Hapoel Kiryat Shmona

Luzern or St Johnstone v Zestafoni or Spartak Trnava

Torino v Brommapojkarna or Crusaders

Astana or Hapoel Tel-Aviv v Linfield or AIK Solna

Young Boys v Ermis Aradippou

Mainz v RoPS Rovaniemi or Asteras Tripolis

PSV v Botev Plovdiv or St Polten

Zulte Waregem or Zawisza Bydgoszcz v Derry City or Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Elfsborg or Inter Baki v Neman Grodno or FH

Litex Lovech or Diosgyori VTK v JK Sillamae Kalev or Krasnodar

Motherwell or Stjarnan v JK Nomme Kalju or KKS Lech Poznan

FK Cukaricki or SV Grodig v CSKA Sofia or Zimbru Chisinau

Petrolul Ploiesti or Flamurtari v Viktoria Plzen

Mlada Boleslav or Siroki Brijeg v Lyon

Laci or FC Zorya Luhansk v Molde or ND Gorica

Astra v MFK Kosice or Slovan Liberec

Vikingur or Tromso v Rijeka or Ferencvarosi

Dinamo Minsk or Myllykosken Pallo-47 v Cluj or Jagodina

Neftci PFK or Koper v Bursaspor or Chikhura Sachkhere

Gyori ETO or IFK Gothenburg v Rio Ave

Club Brugge v Brondby

Atlantas or Shakhter Karagandy v Dundalk or Hajduk Split