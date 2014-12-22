Hull recall Ince and Figueroa from loan spells

The duo had been on loan at Championship clubs, with Ince at Nottingham Forest and Figueroa with former employers Wigan Athletic.

Following Saturday's 1-0 Premier League home defeat at the hands of Swansea City, Hull manager Steve Bruce declared it was likely the pair would be recalled to mitigate a raft of injuries heading into the hectic festive period.

And on Monday, a statement confirmed that both men had returned to the KC Stadium and would be available for the trip to Sunderland on Friday.

"Tom Ince and Maynor Figueroa have been recalled from their loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic respectively," the statement read.

"The pair moved on loan to the respective Championship clubs in October in a bid to get regular first-team football under their belts, and were due to return to the KC Stadium on 31 December.

"The Honduras international, 31, has played six times for the Latics this term, his most recent coming in a 1-0 league defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

"Meanwhile, 22-year-old Ince has also had his loan spell cut short after making six appearances for Stuart Pearce's Forest outfit.

"Both players will be available for selection for the Boxing Day fixture against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. "