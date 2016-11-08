Hull suffer Hernandez and Keane injury blows

Hull City will be without striker Abel Hernandez for the next month after he picked up a groin injury in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Southampton.

Hernandez only lasted nine minutes at the KCOM Stadium as Hull recorded a third Premier League win of the season thanks to Robert Snodgrass and Michael Dawson.

Dieumerci Mbokani replaced the Uruguay international and he is likely to fill the attacking void left by Hernandez – who has made 10 league appearances for Mike Phelan's side in 2016-17.

Hull expect Hernandez to be missing for at least four weeks, and he is not their only striking absentee after Will Keane also hobbled off against the Saints.

Keane will undergo further tests to discover the extent of his injury once swelling around his knee has subsided.