Hull's Odubajo out for six months

Newly-promoted Hull City have been dealt a major blow with the news full-back Moses Odubajo has been ruled out for up to six months with a knee injury.

Odubajo ruptured his medial patellofemoral ligament during the pre-season friendly at nearby Grimsby Town last week and subsequent tests have revealed the extent of the damage.

Hull boss Steve Bruce told the club's official website: "First and foremost, it’s desperately disappointing news for Moses.

"He was exceptional for us last season as we won promotion back to the Premier League and we expect him to be a top player for many years to come.

"I know how much he was looking forward to testing himself in the top-flight of English football and to now have to sit out the first half of the season is a big blow - both for him and for the club.

“Looking at the positives, at least the injury is not at the same level as the one suffered by Robert Snodgrass at the start of the 2014/15 season and, as a result, we will look forward to seeing Moses return to training in the New Year."