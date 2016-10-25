Hull's Snodgrass out for a month

Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been ruled out for four weeks with an ankle injury.

Snodgrass was forced off during Hull's 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Stoke City on Saturday and left the KCOM Stadium on crutches.

The Scotland international has been one of Hull's brighter players so far this season, with his three-goal haul making him the Championship playoff winners' top scorer.

But they will have to make do without him for much of the next month.

A club statement read: "Scans have confirmed that Robert Snodgrass sustained ankle ligament damage during Saturday's Premier League fixture against Stoke City.

"The Scottish international is expected to be ruled out for up to four weeks."

Snodgrass is likely to miss Hull's Premier League games against Watford, Hull City and Sunderland, while he is also expected to be ruled out of Scotland's World Cup qualifier against England on November 11.