Hummels admits Schweinsteiger injury is huge blow for Germany

Germany defender Mats Hummels has acknowledged Bastian Schweinsteiger's knee injury as a real blow and hopes the Manchester United midfielder will be fit in time to take part in Euro 2016.

The Germany captain suffered a partial ligament tear in his right knee following a challenge at the end of training on Tuesday and will consequently miss the friendlies against England and Italy.

Some reports have suggested Schweinsteiger could also miss the upcoming showpiece in France given the damage he sustained to the same knee earlier this season, but Hummels is hopeful the influential midfielder will make it.

"Of course, we all feel for Bastian after what happened," Hummels told the official German Football Association (DFB) website.

"Everybody who has recurring injury problems knows how frustrating this can be.

"It is very annoying for Bastian, but also for the team. He is our captain. I obviously hope his injury will not keep him out of the Euros.

"We know that Bastian, like any other player, will be focused on getting back as soon as possible. The first day is all about frustration when you get injured, but from there on, you are entirely focused on making your comeback as soon as possible."