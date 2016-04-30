Hummels to Bayern is the logical deal - Hitzfeld

Former Bayern Munich boss Ottmar Hitzfeld says Mats Hummels would be making the correct decision should he leave Borussia Dortmund for the Allianz Arena.

Dortmund announced this week that the Germany international has informed the club that he wants to leave at the end of the season in order to join the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Hitzfeld - who delivered league and Champions League success to both Bayern and Dortmund during a stellar coaching career - believes Hummels will give himself the best chance of winning trophies by moving to the Allianz Arena.

"To me, this would be a logical transfer - especially for Mats and Bayern. It would be a great acquisition for those in Munich," he told RND.

"He can win trophies consistently, not only the Bundesliga, but he'll have the chance to get the Champions League every year.

"Bayern would be attractive for Mats because he can play alongside Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer is in goal behind them."

Dortmund have watched Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski join Bayern in the last three years and Hitzfeld accepts it will be difficult for Thomas Tuchel's side to watch another star join their rivals.

"For BVB, it's extremely bitter, because another top performer is leaving the team," he said. "Hummels was not simply a captain, he's a leader, a role model, the head of the team."