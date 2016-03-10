Hummels looking forward to Spurs clash

Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels is looking forward to seeing how his side stacks up against in-form Premier League title chasers Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Germany international said the contest was exactly the sort of tough match his side needed to keep them on their toes as they chase an unlikely Bundesliga triumph on the domestic front, where they trail Bayern Munich by five points.

"I think we're all looking forward to it," Hummels said.

"When you look at the standings of the English league and their individual players, then you know it's a terrific draw.

"I am not the kind of person who always hopes for the easiest opponent. I want to be matched with strongest teams out there right away and that's what we managed to get.

"Should we also manage to sweep Tottenham aside it will be a completely different feeling than just beating a team where everyone expects two easy wins."

Hummels and Co. are in for a tough time of it too, according to former Dortmund striker Karl-Heinz Riedle, who expects Tottenham to go on and win the Premier League.

"After Leicester, Tottenham are the biggest surprise of the season for me," Riedle said.

"I think they'll win the championship at the end of the day. They have a good team, good players. The squad works very hard.

"It will be a very interesting game. Both teams are very good at the moment, so it will be a big clash."