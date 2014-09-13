Hummels to return to Dortmund training

The 25-year-old is yet to feature for Jurgen Klopp's men this season as he continues to struggle with the injuries, which are linked to his triumphant World Cup campaign with Germany.

But there was positive news for Dortmund fans on Saturday, as Hummels revealed he would be back in training in the next few days.

"This week I made a big step forward," he told the club's official website.

"Now I need to catch up and get fully fit. My plan is to train with the team on Wednesday.

"We have to see how it works in practice, if everything succeeds, whether the feeling to be able to play is back."

Hummels watched on as goals from Adrian Ramos, Shinji Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed a 3-1 home win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and Hummels was delighted for the returning Kagawa.

"Shinji can hardly have imagined a better day," he said.

"The game was initially somewhat tough. The 1-0 was - the coach always says - the can opener.

"It made the opponent more open and we had more room. We have used this to our advantage, played better football and deservedly won."