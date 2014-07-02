Hummels set for Germany return from injury

The centre-back missed Monday's FIFA World Cup last 16 clash with Algeria, in which Germany required extra-time to win 2-1.

Joachim Low's men appeared susceptible to the counter-attack in that match - something which is sure to have caught the eye of quarter-final opponents France.

But with Friday's last-eight match looming on the horizon, Low will be buoyed by the likely return of Hummels.

"Almost back at 100 per cent," the Dortmund centre-back, who has been struggling with the flu, wrote on his Twitter account.

Low will also hope to have Lukas Podolski available after he was sidelined against Algeria due to thigh complaint.