Hummels slams 'nonsense' claims over Bayern request

Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels has branded claims that he has offered himself to Bayern Munich as "nonsense".

It was confirmed this week that Hummels had requested a post-season move back to his first club Bayern after eight-and-a-half seasons at Signal Iduna Park.

As a result, Hummels' name was booed before Saturday's 5-1 win over Wolfsburg, his every touch was whistled and the 'Yellow Wall' raised a banner which read: "The captain is leaving the ship. The sooner, the better!"

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness had caused consternation when he said that Hummels had "come knocking" on the champions' door, but the defender insists he is yet to discuss anything with Allianz Arena officials.

"I have not offered myself anywhere," he told reporters. "That is the greatest piece of nonsense I've ever heard."

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was quick to back up Hummels' statement.

"Maybe Uli has not understood it correctly," he said.

"We were knocking on his door, not Hummels knocking on our door. Mats has not moved offensively towards us but we asked him whether he could imagine himself moving to Bayern."