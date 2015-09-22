Hummels warns against complacency

Mats Hummels has told his Borussia Dortmund team-mates not to get carried away following their superb start to the 2015-16 campaign and warned, 'We have not won anything yet'.

Thomas Tuchel's men are the only side that has been able to keep up with Bayern Munich in the opening weeks of the season, winning all five of their Bundesliga games so far.

Nevertheless, Hummels has made it clear that their good start does not count for anything if they lose focus and start dropping points.

"We are playing at a very high level, as are Bayern, but it is now all about consistency," Hummels told Bild.

"We started the season with five consecutive wins two seasons ago as well, but were trailing Bayern by 15 points when December came. We didn't win anything after that good start.

"We face Bayern in 10 days' time. We will see then how we compare to them and what we can do."

Dortmund will be looking to maintain their perfect start when they take on Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

BVB were held to a 1-1 draw by the Sinsheim side when they last met in May.