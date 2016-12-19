Hummels welcomes Sule, Rudy transfer rumours

Mats Hummels believes Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy would be valuable acquisitions if the duo were to leave Hoffenheim for Bayern Munich.

Recent reports suggest Bayern have lined up Rudy as the long-term replacement for Philipp Lahm, with the 26-year-old available on a free transfer at the end of the season, while they are also believed to be keen to strengthen their backline with 21-year-old Sule, who is regarded as one of the most promising defensive talents in Germany.

"I first read about the reports that Sule and Rudy are coming to Bayern on Saturday. I did not know anything about it before that," Hummels was quoted as saying by TZ.

"But it makes sense. It could be a reaction to the fact that I was the only available centre-back at some moments in the first half of the season.

"I also think it would not be a bad idea if we had more German-speaking players.

"I would say Niklas is more than just a talent. He is already an accomplished centre-back and has enormous potential."

Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen, meanwhile, is not surprised by the latest reports linking Rudy and Sule with a move elsewhere.

"There are a lot of rumours about our players. It is recognition for our good work," Rosen told SWR.

"We have not reached an agreement over a new deal yet with Sebastian Rudy. We will see what the future brings.

"As for Niklas Sule, every big club in Europe wants him. They would be crazy if they were not monitoring him."