Hummels is world class, says Watzke

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has hailed Mats Hummels' resurgence in the wake of the centre-back's good run of form.

The Germany international struggled to find his best form in the first half of the season, and put his underwhelming form down to being overweight.

However, Hummels has been leading by example after the winter break as BVB have kept eight clean sheets in 11 matches in all competitions.

"Our defence has been in sublime form. Hummels has been in world-class form leading our backline," Watzke told Bild.

"He has been playing at an incredible level ever since the restart of the Bundesliga.

"Some people outside BVB were wondering whether he was the right man to captain Dortmund, but he has shown that he is a great skipper. And I have seen a faire few good captains..."

The 27-year-old has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this campaign, scoring twice in the process.