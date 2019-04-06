Hungry Vardy impresses Rodgers as Leicester cruise past Huddersfield

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes Jamie Vardy’s hunger to keep improving marks him out as one of the Premier League’s best strikers.

Vardy’s double in the Foxes’ 4-1 win at relegated Huddersfield lifted him level with Gary Lineker in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts on 103.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Vardy doubling the lead. An Aaron Mooy penalty reduced the arrears but a free-kick from James Maddison and a Vardy spot-kick gave City the win.

“Gary was obviously a top-class striker for many years but it’s been a real joy to work with Jamie, I think from the first evening I met him when I joined,” said Rodgers, who has won four straight games after losing his first as Foxes boss.

“He’s very hungry to improve and get better, and obviously the style of the team and the impression of the team always helps him.

“You’re pressing the game hard when you haven’t got it and you’re creating opportunities.

“He’s one of the best in this league, he’s already proven that, but he’s shown the hunger to continue with that.”

After Tielemans’ first-half opener, Vardy finished clinically at the far post to put Leicester 2-0 up early in the second period.

Mooy converted a penalty after Caglar Soyuncu’s foul on Karlan Grant soon after, but Maddison curled home a brilliant free-kick in the 79th minute and Vardy added a late penalty after he was brought down by Terence Kongolo.

“We were really exciting going forward and this was always going to be a tough game for us,” Rodgers added.

“Obviously, Huddersfield unfortunately were relegated last week so they would want to come home and show a reaction.

“We got off to a good start. Getting the first goal of the game is important.”

Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert, who has lost nine of his 10 games in charge, felt the scoreline was harsh on his bottom-of-the-table side.

“At the end, yes it was but I have to give big credit to Leicester because they were more clinical than we were,” Siewert said.

“They won the game because from two chances they made two goals.

“We had our possibilities but this season we have needed too many possibilities to make a goal.”

Siewert revealed he had learned much about his players since relegation was confirmed by last week’s defeat at Crystal Palace.

“I learned a lot, especially this week because I think it was the hardest week for all of us,” Siewert added.

“It was hard mentally for the players, and in a way the result is explainable.”