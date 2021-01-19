Kaizer Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt says that Anthony Akhumu is not a midfield player with the Kenyan star having impressed at centre back for Chiefs, while also adding that he believes that Daniel Cardoso is better in midfield.

Hunt has had to navigate some choppy waters wince taking over at Chiefs. With the much spoken about transfer ban in place he was not able to reinforce his squad and they clearly struggled in their opening few matches.

Hunt, however, is beginning to find alternative solutions within his squad and moving Akumu to the back has proved a masterstroke.

Another tactical tweak has seen Cardoso, normally a centre-back‚ moved to play in the holding midfield role in front of the back four and has done so in both of Chiefs’ recent wins over AmaZulu and Cape Town City.

“He’s not a midfield player‚ no chance. I don’t know what he was signed as but he’s not a midfield player‚” Hunt said of Akumu’s switch to defence.

“And he’s played the last three‚ four games at centre-back‚ because obviously we’ve got problems.

“He’s done well‚ I thought he was excellent again [at the weekend]. And may long it continue.”

“Daniel Cardoso was actually a striker. And then he ended up playing at the back. But I think he’s better in midfield‚” Hunt said.

“I think with Katsande out and ‘Tower’ [Mathoho out]‚ which meant Akumu going to the back‚ we didn’t have anybody to play in that position‚ and I think Cardoso’s done very well.

"Because he does give you extra options [as he can drop back into defence]‚ like [on Saturday]‚ without making a change.

“But right now‚ I don’t even think about the next game – we’re just trying to get a few results.”

They have not won in seven games‚ their last win coming against Baroka FC at home on November 22.