Hunt bemoans Chiefs' defensive setbacks

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was left disappointed with his sides defending after dropping points against Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday evening.

The Soweto giants were forced to settle for a point against Stellies after playing out to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Nathan Sinkala and Phathutshedzo Nange gave Stellies the lead twice but goals from Leonardo Castro and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo salvaged a point for Amakhosi.

'It's been a problem for us, our Achilles heel this season, that area of the pitch, it cost us again tonight so disappointed,' Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

'A little bit flat at times but we got into the game, the second goal took a little bit out of us but all in all disappointed with the result because I thought you gotta be better than that.

'You gotta see the games out but they obviously had a foothold in the game, they got the goal, we chase it and once we got it, we got to 2-1 and you think 'ok'... then we had Castro off the field.

'I mean the second goal was really schoolboy, same position, bad defending, something that has cost us all season.

'You don't want a game against Stellenbosch to go from end to end because that suits them, you want to say a little bit compact and we start chasing it, then the game opens up and it suits them.

'Because they got the type of strikers, the three of them like to play in half-space, the drop off and if you don't get tight, they bounce it and then you are in trouble and then we chase.

'As soon as we went 2-1... as I said we need to be better. It's two areas of the pitch that cost us the whole season.'