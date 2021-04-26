Hunt hails Chiefs' character after Sundowns win

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt praised the character of his players after they came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Stadium on Sunday.

An own goal from Mosa Lebusa and a goal by Dumisani Zuma handed Chiefs the win after Gaston Sirino had put Sundowns ahead in the first half.

The results saw Sundowns suffer their first defeat in the DStv Premiership this season, but Hunt bemoans his side having to fight from a goal down to secure the win.

'Very disappointed to go 1-0 down,' Hunt told SuperSport TV.

'I thought we had good opportunities in the first-half. And then we were on the back foot but we kept going. I thought on the evidence of the game we had a lot of opportunities which we didn't take which has been the story of our season.

'Good determination. Good effort. We deserved something for a change.

'The quality in their squad - certainly in the front of the team - is very good so we had to play a certain way which we did. When we turned it over, we had three versus three a lot of the time. You've just got to make the final pass.'

However, Hunt was delighted to get back to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

'The most important thing after Wednesday and losing like that, to get ourselves back again was good. We deserved it a little bit,' he said.

'We were playing a few people out of position. It is what it is. We battle our way through it. We should be better in the league but we're not. We're fighting on a couple of fronts. We'll take one game at a time.

'We play Wednesday and then Saturday so it's a lot of games coming and we're going to have to try and manage the team and go from there.

'They're a good team - Sundowns - they'll win the league. We're far from that and we need to get better and we will get better. There's no doubt.'