Hunt: I can't say too much now

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says they have a ‘long road ahead’ following their 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final first leg on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys have now suffered two defeats out of their first three games of the season after goals from Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch handed Pirates a three goal advantage heading into the second leg.

When asked about his thoughts on the game, Hunt admits that his side had enough clear cut chances to put the game to bed in the first half and believes that Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro should’ve buried their chances.

‘No thoughts, Phums. So there's not much I can say. Long road, long road, lot of work and we'll try battle on and regroup and go again,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘The first half there we should have been 2-0 up before they scored. We haven't scored a goal in four games now, the strikers.

‘The defending is a lot to be desired. Honestly, I don't think it's a three-nil game if I'm honest. Turnovers and then a big long ball down the back of us. So ja lot to work on.

‘I can't say too much now. There's lots I wanna say but I'll rather just reserve it.

‘It's just some things I see. The first goal, turnover. Second goal, free-kick here, big long ball bounces in our box. so there's a lot to be desired.

‘You know third goal is our corner, we try to control it on the halfway line. He miss-controls it, it goes straight to them and goal. And you lose 3-0 with those type of things.

‘But overall, I don't want to say too much.’