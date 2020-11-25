Hunt: I don't know why it was disallowed

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is baffled by the fact that this side had a goal disallowed during their defeat to Swallows FC on Tuesday evening.

The Soweto giants failed to end their winless run across all competitions following their 1-0 defeat to Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium through a late goal from Joseph Mhlongo.

Amakhosi have now dropped down to 11th place in the DStv Premiership standings with five points, while the Birds moved to the summit of the table with 11 points from five matches played so far this season.

‘Uhm obviously disappointed, I thought we did enough in the first-half, we had some great opportunities, scored the goal, I don't know why it was disallowed, I'm not sure,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘And they had one chance, they scored, I mean there wasn't much threat the whole night, I didn't think there was any threat in front of us you know. So ja but you got to score.’

When asked about why he substituted Lebogang Manyama and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for Bernard Parker and Njabulo Blom in the final 20 minutes of the match, he said: ‘You know obviously you run out of err, there's no defensive structure, it just becomes a game that goes from end to end, I wanted a little bit more structure in the game, we gotta try play players, you know... it is what it is.

‘Away, try go again and come back, try again.’