'Hunt is someone I have huge admiration and respect for' - Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says his side will not underestimate Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their mouth-watering fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

The Brazilians will go into this encounter after playing out to a goalless draw in a top of the table clash against high-flyers AmaZulu at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi's eight game unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end after they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium on the same day.

Mokwena has shared his thoughts on how he expects the Soweto giants to line-up against the Brazilians on Sunday.

'You need to be very sober-minded when you do your analysis and not derive anything from their log position. They still have very good players and players with huge pedigree and experience, (such as) Khama (Billiat, (Samir) Nurkovic, (Lebogang) Manyama and some good youngsters like (Njabulo) Blom who can play with (Kearyn) Baccus,' Mokwena told the Sundowns media department.

'They’ve also got (Nkosingiphile) Ngcobo, who is doing exceptionally well. Good team, big team. We’ve got a lot of respect. They’ve got a very good coach and Gavin Hunt knows what he is doing. He needs a little bit more time. He is someone I have huge admiration and respect for.

'They make quite a lot of changes, but they’ve still got the big players back. Khama is back, so more or less that front three of Khama, Manyama and Nurkovic is possibly what they could put on the pitch.

'You know they have (Bernard) Parker who could play in that space who could play in the midfield, or maybe as a wing back. They’ve used him there in certain moments. He’s the trump card who could play on the last line upfront. He can play in midfield and can play as a wing back, both on the left and the right.

'But the last game against Cape Town City, where they had Baccus coming on as a sub, Blom as a six is possibly what you could find and still Ngcobo in midfield as a 10 or an eight.

'Of course, they’ve got a strong defence, with (Siyabonga) Ngezana, (Mulomowandau) Mathoho, (Daniel) Cardoso and Reeve Frosler as a full back on the left side and you’ve got to be careful because a lot of the deliveries from the left are with his right foot. So let’s see.

'It should be very interesting whoever they put on the pitch. They still have Agay who is a possibility to play at centre-half or in midfield. Cardoso can still play in midfield like they've done before. We will see how they line-up, but based on our analysis, they will more or less line-up that way.'