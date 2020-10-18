Hunt off to winning start as Chiefs edge Maritzburg in MTN8

Kaizer Chiefs handed Gavin Hunt his first win after coming from behind to beat Maritzburg United 2-1 in the MTN8 quarter-final clash at the FNB Stadium, writes DYLAN APPOLIS.

Amakhosi were out a number of first-team players in their starting line up as Willard Katsande and Lebogang Manyama missed out through suspension, while Samir Nurkovic was omitted from the squad due to injury.

The game got off to a slow start with both teams trying to find their rhythm in the opening exchanges of the match.

Khama Billiat had a chance to break the deadlock on the half hour mark but his header sailed narrowly wide of the target after he latched on to Bernard Parker's cross.

Maritzburg opened the scoring with their first real chance at goal in the 35th minute when Thabiso Kutumela was played through on goal by Keagan Buchanan before calmly slotting his effort past Itumeleng Khune.

Amakhosi almost responded immediately as Yagan Sasman forced Bongani Mpande into making a fine save to deny his effort at goal.

he Team of Choice nearly double their lead with two minutes to half time but Bongokuhle Hlongwane rattled the underside of the crossbar with his thunderous strike.

Maritzburg held onto their one-goal lead over Chiefs as the game went into the half time interval.

Gavin Hunt opted to bring on fresh legs by bringing on Leonardo Castro and Njabulo Blom in place of Lazarous Kambole and Teddy Akumu.

Amakhosi nearly leveled matters 20 seconds later when Parker's left-footed volley crashed off the upright.

Parker had another chance five minutes later but blazed his effort over the crossbar before Blom saw his deflected shot hit the woodwork with Mpandle beat.

Chiefs' persistence paid off in the 73rd minute when Sasman found the bottom corner after getting on to the end of a corner kick to make it 1-1.

The home side completed their comeback two minutes later when Sasman rose the highest to head home a cross from Billiat from the right.

Amakhosi press forward in search of more goal but managed to hold on to their 2-1 lead over Maritzburg to progress to the next round of thr MTN8 competition.