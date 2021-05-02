Hunt: we cannot take Simba lightly

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his side cannot underestimate Simba SC when the two sides square off in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

The Soweto giants were drawn against Simba and will host the East Africans in the first leg of the last-eight at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi will then travel to Tanzania for the return fixture at the National Stadium on the weekend of May 21-23.

Hunt insists that they will not take Simba lightly especially after they beat Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side in the group stages of the competition.

‘It is a tough draw, any team we draw now is tough,’ Hunt told Chiefs’ media.

‘Simba had a good group stage, they did well, they beat Al Ahly so they are certainly a side we cannot take lightly.

‘They will give us a tough game, either way. What we are trying to do is concentrate on the next game and we will take it from there.’