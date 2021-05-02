Hunt: we cannot take Simba lightly
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his side cannot underestimate Simba SC when the two sides square off in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.
The Soweto giants were drawn against Simba and will host the East Africans in the first leg of the last-eight at the FNB Stadium.
Amakhosi will then travel to Tanzania for the return fixture at the National Stadium on the weekend of May 21-23.
Hunt insists that they will not take Simba lightly especially after they beat Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side in the group stages of the competition.
‘It is a tough draw, any team we draw now is tough,’ Hunt told Chiefs’ media.
‘Simba had a good group stage, they did well, they beat Al Ahly so they are certainly a side we cannot take lightly.
‘They will give us a tough game, either way. What we are trying to do is concentrate on the next game and we will take it from there.’
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.