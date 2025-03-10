Liverpool have already won one of 'three finals' - with two more to come

By
published

Liverpool are miles ahead at the top of the Premier League and targeting the first silverware of the Arne Slot era

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring against Southampton (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

On paper, Liverpool couldn’t have wished for a better fixture to sandwich their two Champions League ties against Paris Saint-Germain, at home to bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Of course, football isn’t played on paper and after an opening 45 minutes that earned the Liverpool players the most animated version of Arne Slot so far, it took goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah (twice) to turn things around and move 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Slot made three changes at the interval, something he explained was as much to send a message to the other eight players as the trio he replaced. “I didn’t give them compliments at half-time, I can tell you,” he said post-match. “I said at half-time that energy levels were far, far, far too low.

Slot led a 'frustrated' team-talk to Liverpool players at half-time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is enjoying a superb first season in England

Arne Slot is enjoying a superb first season in England (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Nine out of 10 times when you take three out, the other eight are like, ‘Ooh, something else should happen,’” the Dutchman, ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, explained. “And that’s the only thing I could come up with at half-time to create something different for the second half.”

Salah offered more insight into Slot’s half-time address, saying the boss was frustrated with the side: “His head was like going for us, but it’s something you need sometimes because I think first half, the game was sloppy.”

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Mohamed Salah once again made the difference (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, in a rare post-match interview this season, added: “I guess it’s a good thing he’s [Slot] not been too animated so far, but I think rightfully so [vs. Southampton]. It wasn’t good enough, (we) deserved to be down, but came out second half with a point to prove and did that really early on.”

Such a performance in terms of energy levels certainly won’t be enough to match PSG’s high energy and quality at Anfield on Tuesday.

While Slot made just three adjustments to his starting lineup, something he admitted post-match he would have done differently given the chance again, Luis Enrique was able to make eight changes for PSG in their game against Rennes.

The Parisians ran out 4-1 winners but did require two stoppage-time goals from substitute Ousmane Dembele to make it comfortable. Such luxuries, though, underline why playing in a less competitive league can give a team like PSG an advantage in Europe.

Both sides - who each moved 16 points clear in their respective league tables on Saturday night - had more than one eye on Tuesday.

Complacency and “three finals”

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper #01 Alisson (C) dives to punch the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) and Liverpool (ENG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 5, 2025.

Liverpool have to finish a job against PSG (Image credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Slot had insisted that the Southampton match was one of “three finals” for Liverpool this week, with the PSG second leg followed by the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday. “I have to convince my players that we play three finals,” he urged in his pre-Southampton press conference, several times referencing the importance of the league encounter.

The Dutchman was clearly keen to put across the message of not underestimating a team that could set a new Premier League record for lowest points in a season, seeking to guard against complacency for his players and the fans.

It took the half-time changes, with all three of Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott providing increased energy and quality, and ultimately the game was decided in 84 seconds - the time between Darwin Nunez’s equaliser and a penalty being awarded for a foul on the Uruguayan.

Arne Slot manager / head coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Could Slot's first silverware be around the corner? (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Nunez, without a goal at Anfield since November, proved the catalyst both on and off the pitch, encouraging the crowd after his goal, which resulted in the type of atmosphere Slot had requested pre-match. That created the very common occurrence of an opposition team conceding two quick goals in succession at Anfield.

A lot of the talk from Paris has been of PSG players not being intimidated by Liverpool or the Anfield atmosphere, but time and time again the biggest teams and players in Europe have left Anfield with such proclamations making them look foolish.

Tuesday night will provide an atmosphere, too, that Slot and his staff are yet to have experienced since joining the club: Anfield, under the lights for a European knockout tie.

Incredibly, Liverpool now don’t play a Premier League fixture for another 24 days, when Everton arrive at Anfield in early April. Attention instead turns to the Champions League and aiming to get the first silverware of the Slot era.

Southampton were dispatched thanks to 90 seconds that effectively won the game, Liverpool will need to be on their game for 90 minutes against PSG on Tuesday.

Matt Ladson

Matt Ladson is the co-founder and editor of This Is Anfield, the independent Liverpool news and comment website, and covers all areas of the Reds for FourFourTwo – including transfer analysis, interviews, title wins and European trophies. As well as writing about Liverpool for FourFourTwo he also contributes to other titles including Yahoo and Bleacher Report. He is a lifelong fan of the Reds.

More about stories
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Papiss Cisse of Newcastle scores the opening goal despite the efforts from Branislav Ivanovic (L) and John Terry of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

'Pardew showed me a video of Shearer’s goals. Control, bam! Control, turn, bam! I was stunned, then said, "Give me that shirt, I always take number nine"': Newcastle cult hero recalls making confident move upon signing for Magpies 13 years ago
13 October 1993 Rotterdam, World Cup Qualifying match, Netherlands v England, Ronald Koeman scores a goal from a free kick. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

‘Yes, Ronald Koeman should have been sent off against England in 1993, but David Platt also could have stayed on his feet – that’s never mentioned’ Former Three Lions star on playing in one of the country’s most infamous matches
Netherlands captain Ruud Gullit receives the trophy after victory at Euro 88

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Dutch footballers quiz?
See more latest
Most Popular
Netherlands captain Ruud Gullit receives the trophy after victory at Euro 88
Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Dutch footballers quiz?
Arsenal players celebrate a goal in their 7-1 win at PSV in the Champions League in March 2025.
Biggest away wins in the Champions League
Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by the Cherries back in December
How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League game
Leeds United and Portsmouth last faced off on the opening day of the EFL Championship 2024/25 season
How to watch Portsmouth vs Leeds: Live streams and TV channels for huge Championship clash
Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on March 4, 2025 in Madrid, Spain
Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Live streams, TV info for La Liga clash
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola embrace ahead of a match between Liverpool and Manchester City in April 2023.
League Cup winning managers
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal (airborne) during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on December 04, 2024 in London, England.
Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for huge Premier League clash, preview, team news
Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea and Wout Faes of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Leicester, England.
Is Chelsea vs Leicester on TV? Live streams, viewing options, kick-off time for Premier League match, preview, team news
Crystal Palace won 1-0 in this season&#039;s previous meeting as Jean-Philippe Mateta&#039;s strike proved decisive
Is Crystal Palace vs Ipswich on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League clash
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona in action during the Spanish league, La Liga EA Sports, football match played between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic on February 02, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna: TV & streaming details for today's La Liga game