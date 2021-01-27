Hunt: We can't concede a goal like that

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was left frustrated with his side's defensive performance against Baroka on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants played out to their second straight stalemate in the DStv Premiership after drawing 1-1 with Bakgaga at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

As a result of their draw, Amakhosi remain seventh in the league standings ahead of their Soweto Derby clash with Orlando Pirates on Saturday, while Bakgaga moved up to eighth place on the table.

However, Hunt feels his side should've been 'out of sight' in the first with the number of opportunities they created against Baroka.

‘A lot of opportunities again. We could've been out of sight in the first half,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘I mean, Castro should have scored two when he came on. Happy should have scored in the first half, Reeve had an open goal in the first half.

‘Baroka did well, they work hard, they're strong, they're fit, but we knew that. But, all in all, disappointed with the result but we showed a little bit of character to come back. But we've got to be tougher. Can't concede a goal like that.

‘Our two centre backs, they must be eight feet tall and their 27 was outjumping them the whole day.

‘I thought their 27 was unbelievable. Fantastic performance from the boy up front. That's how the goal came. Anyway, it's what we've got to get better at. We've got to get a lot more game toughness in us and a little bit more awareness.’