Hunt: We need to build on the momentum

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt want his side to keep building on their moment as they prepare to face Cape Town City on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants will play host to the Citizens when the two sides square off at the FNB Stadium in their next DStv Premiership match.

The last time the two sides met in the league, Amakhosi managed to walk away with all three points after claiming a 2-1 victory at Cape Town Stadium on 16 January.

Hunt is now eyeing the double over City, who are currently on a three game unbeaten run in the league.

‘This is the longest break we will have till the end of the season,’ Hunt told his club’s official website.

‘The five days were more about mental recovery than training and to just give the players a little bit of a break. Now we have a final push as we will be playing every two to three days.

‘We’ve got nine games left,’ he adds. ‘We need to get ourselves up there into the top five. I believe we can – there’s no doubt about it. We need to start this Wednesday against Cape Town City. They are one of the best teams in the league, but we have to do the job.

‘When we played them in Cape Town in January, we got two goals up early and then we started to give the ball away,’ he reflects. ‘A bit of slackness and nerves set in. We won, but it was not pretty at the end.

‘We need to keep trying to build on the momentum. I think from where we were, we have come around a little bit. We can talk all day, but results are the bottom line.’