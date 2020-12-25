Hunt: We stand a good chance of winning Agosto

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes his side stand a good chance of beating Primero De Agosto in the return leg of the Caf Champions League.

Amakhosi were forced to share the spoils with Agosto after playing out to a goalless draw in the first leg on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants have now extended their winless run to five games across all competitions, with the club last tasting victory against PWD Bamenda on 29 November.

Speaking about his sides recent games, Hunt admits that his side lacked composure in the final third but remains confident that they can turn their form around.

‘I thought we played very well today, I thought we should have won. If anyone watched the game, we should have won the game comfortably so, very disappointed but we certainly played very well over the 90 minutes,’ Hunt told Chiefs’ media department.

‘They were resilient, they’re strong, they’ve got good experience. They’re a good team, but I think we were really the better team, but you know, we’ve got to be scoring the chances we’re getting.

‘They’ll be a different team there, they’ll be totally different, but we saw enough in our team today that if we create half the amount of chances that we did over there, we stand a good chance of winning.’