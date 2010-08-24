Huntelaar begs to be Milan's main man

The Dutch World Cup runner-up has been the subject of constant transfer speculation after struggling to nail down a first-team place in his first season at San Siro last term.

When he did play he was often used on the right of a front three and the 27-year-old, whose boyish looks defy a career already spanning seven clubs including Ajax and Real Madrid, has called on new Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri to play him in his best position as an out-and-out striker this season.

"I'm not surprised I'm still here. I'm thinking of Milan and I want to play here," Huntelaar told Reuters.

"I want to fight for my chance, I want to have a chance as a striker and not on the right. I'm training well and trying to get that chance."

Milan have confirmed they are trying to sign Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic despite their frugal transfer policy and the Swede's past at rivals Inter Milan, whom he left last year saying he needed to get away from Italy.

His arrival looks unlikely but if the moves does happen then Huntelaar's future at Milan will again come under scrutiny, especially with owner Silvio Berlusconi saying he could leave.

Huntelaar, looking for a club to call home, is nevertheless undeterred and hopes he may in fact have an ally in the Italian prime minister.

Coach Leonardo left Milan at the end of last season after Berlusconi disapproved of his three-pronged attack featuring Ronaldinho on the left, Marco Borriello in the centre and Huntelaar or Alexandre Pato on the right.

Berlusconi publically called on former Cagliari boss Allegri to play two up front this season but with the owner in the stand, the coach opted for the same formation as Leonardo in Sunday's turgid 0-0 draw with Juventus in a final pre-season friendly.

"He was there. You'll have to ask him," a smiling Huntelaar said when asked if Berlusconi might demand changes.

Milan's performance was patchy at best ahead of their Serie A opener at home to Lecce on Sunday and few pundits expect them to challenge Inter - winners of an unprecedented Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup treble last season - to challenge them for the league title this term.

"It was a little bit disappointing, 0-0. I think we didn't create good chances," Huntelaar concluded.

"The match from both sides wasn't great."

