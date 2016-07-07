Huntelaar wants Schalke stay despite Embolo arrival

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has made it clear he has no intention of leaving Schalke any time soon despite the arrival of Breel Embolo from Basel.

The Netherlands international's future at the club seemed in doubt following Schalke's signing of Switzerland attacker Embolo, with Ajax keen to lure him back to the Amsterdam ArenA.

But Huntelaar is determined to stay in Gelsenkirchen and wants to fight for silverware in 2016-17.

"I did not have to make any decisions. I still have an ongoing contract. I am staying at Schalke, I never even considered leaving," Huntelaar told Bild.

"I am happy at Schalke, this is my foreign team. I have been at this club for a long time and want to stay here, make the most of things with Schalke.

"We might not have been able to qualify for the Champions League, but perhaps we have a bigger chance of winning the Europa League. And I want to win the DFB-Pokal one day."

The 32-year-old's contract with Schalke is due to expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.