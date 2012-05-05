Hunter Huntelaar finishes as Bundesliga top scorer

The 28-year-old former Real Madrid forward, nicknamed "the hunter", also scored 10 in the Europa League this season and a total of 48 in 48 games in all competitions for Schalke.

Huntelaar, who join Schalke in 2010, scored twice in nine minutes midway through the second half, helping Schalke finish third and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Huntelaar, who has also played for Ajax Amsterdam and AC Milan, finished three ahead of Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez, last season's top scorer, who has 26.

Gomez, however, can still add to the 12 he scored in the Champions League when Bayern take on Chelsea in the final on May 19.

