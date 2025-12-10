Harry Kane's future plans emerge, as Bayern Munich fight to keep England captain: report

Harry Kane is one of the top strikers in the world right now

Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world.

In fact, he ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list, transitioning seamlessly into German football over the past couple of years and, somehow, even marginally improving on his Tottenham Hotspur days.

The 32-year-old has netted 113 goals and provided 29 assists in just 119 appearances for Die Roten; incredible numbers that have piqued the interest of some of Europe’s top clubs.

Bayern Munich are preparing to fight Barcelona for Harry Kane

Catalan giants Barcelona have a striker conundrum on their horizon, with the out-of-contract 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski getting no younger, with some reports suggesting he’ll leave on a free in the summer.

The emergence of a release clause in Kane’s contract is therefore attractive to Hansi Flick’s side, but Bayern are gearing up to fight off the interest.

Kane is fielding interest from other European giants (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, there’s a clause in Kane’s current deal at the Allianz that states he can leave next summer for €65m, so long as the intention to make that move is made clear in January.

That clause was part of the contract the England captain signed on arrival in Bavaria in 2023, signing a four-year deal due to expire in 2027.

Based on the same report, however, the German side already have a plan in place to keep hold of their star striker.

They are reportedly working on a new contract offer for Kane, which would extend his current terms to 2028, come with, naturally, an improved salary, and also remove the release clause entirely.

Unfortunately for Barca, the report states that Kane is settled in Munich, happy with the project and eager to carry on with the Bundesliga side, so they have their work cut out if they want to convince him to swap the Allianz for Camp Nou.

Barcelona may soon need a replacement for former Bayern man Robert Lewandowski (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the Kane deal, including the structure the release clause offers the move, would be ideal for the financially complex Barca.

But just because it works for the potential suitors, the striker is not obliged to feel the same way, and most moves away from Bayern are a sideways or downwards step.

Kane is in the form of his life for Bayern, in a crucial World Cup year for England – as a clearly measured professional, he’s unlikely to want any unnecessary distractions.

Kane is valued at €75m, according to Transfermarkt. Bayern Munich next face Union Saint-Gilloise when Champions League football returns next month.