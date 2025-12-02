How to watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid: Live streams, TV channels for major La Liga clash

Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid for a big clash in La Liga tonight, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid key information • Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 9:00pm CET • Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports(UK), ESPN (US) • Free stream: Idman TV (Azerbaijan) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

Barcelona are the reigning La Liga champions and currently sit pretty at the top of the table after 14 games, with 34 points. However, it's tight at the top, with Real Madrid – arch rivals for both sides – trailing by just one point.

Atléti are in fact fourth, with high-flying Villareal in third, but the Rojiblancos are on 31 points, so a win away from home tonight would take them level at the top with Barcelona.

It should be a cracking contest, and FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Barca vs Atléti online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid on Premier Sports 1.

Watch La Liga on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £16.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription. You can pay annually for £120-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £11.99 (which can't be broken midseason).

Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in the US

In the USA, ESPN holds the right to broadcast La Liga, which includes Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid tonight. The game will be shown on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN+ streaming platform.

Watch every La Liga game on ESPN+ In the USA, ESPN+ has live streams for every single La Liga fixture in the 2025/2026 season. Plans start from $11.99 per month.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in Australia

Fans down under can watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in La Liga through beIN SPORTS.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid for free?

You can watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid for free in Azerbaijan, where Idman TV has the rights to the game, streaming live on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Barcelona 3-1 Atlético Madrid

Barcelona should have enough to overcome Atleti. We think it'll be a tight game for the most part, but Barcelona will pull away at the end.