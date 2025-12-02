Major Marcus Rashford future decision made as Manchester United face £30m contract situation: report

Manchester United are without the faculties of academy product Marcus Rashford this season after the 28-year-old agreed a season-long loan switch to Barcelona.

Rashford spent the second half of last season with Aston Villa having agreed to a temporary Villa Park switch.

His loan moves have come about in part due to Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils' head coach has opted for alternative players to lead and supplement his Old Trafford attack, making it clear shortly after his arrival that Rashford would not be a key player.

Marcus Rashford in line for £30m Manchester United return

Marcus Rashford in Champions League action for Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, the England international sought moves away but permanent transfers have proven tricky to negotiate due to the player's remaining contract length and existing pay packet.

According to Spotrac, Rashford is rumoured to earn in the region of £300,000 per week before tax, which works out at approximately £15 million annually.

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring for the Camp Nou club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The attacker signed a lucrative new five-year deal at Old Trafford in 2023, extending his stay until the summer of 2028.

This summer, it is rumoured Rashford took a pay cut to facilitate his loan move to Barcelona, who are known to have had financial difficulties in recent years and are currently in the process of completing a €1.5 billion stadium redevelopment project.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to The Athletic, Rashford is unlikely to sign permanently at Spotify Camp Nou, partly due to Barcelona's financial situation and the necessary resources Rashford's signing would command.

This would leave Manchester United with a highly expensive asset on their books, who may not play regularly under Amorim.

At £15m per season, Manchester United would be obliged to pay Rashford's substantial wages, theoretically until his contract's expiry in two-and-a-half-year's time.

Get PREMIUM Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

Rashford has played 18 times for Los Cules, scoring six goals, including a brace against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League back in September.

The 28-year-old has featured regularly under Hansi Flick but it is expected that Barcelona will prioritise other signings and the pathway of La Masia academy players, as opposed to spending a considerable sum on securing Rashford's future beyond next summer.

Manchester United added Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to Amorim's attacking ranks over the summer, which already includes Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund - the latter of whom is out on loan at Italian Serie A side Napoli.

The club's expenditure on attacking players indicates they are committed to giving their newer arrivals a chance to establish themselves over an extended period, instead of reintegrating Rashford when he returns, as now appears likely to be the case.