Manchester City prepare incredible €150m offer for Real Madrid star: report

Pep Guardiola would have one of the best attacks in Europe at his disposal if Manchester City landed this transfer

Manchester City are said to be considering a groundbreaking €150m offer for a current Real Madrid star.

City already have incredible attackers at their disposal, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Omar Marmoush to pick from.

But it still feels like the Sky Blues' wide roles are yet to be nailed down by any one player.

Manchester City consider breaking British transfer record for Real Madrid winger

The transfer could provide a huge boost to the service Erling Haaland receives (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeremy Doku has perhaps come closest, alongside Foden, with notable performances on the left wing, particularly against Liverpool, where he netted a sublime goal.

But even he may struggle for minutes if City manage to tie up this proposed deal.

"The finish is absolutely devastating!" 👏Micah Richards and Roy Keane analyse Jeremy Doku's goal against Liverpool 👇 pic.twitter.com/W4C1DcgOJaNovember 9, 2025

That's because City are considering tabling a blockbuster €150m offer to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

City were linked with fellow Los Blancos star Rodrygo over the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, but did not manage to land the signing.

Now Vini Jr could become the target, following news that he doesn't, at present, want to renew his Madrid contract, with his relationship with manager Xabi Alonso strained.

Based on the Spanish report, Real's current priority is to keep hold of the winger, but concede that such a big offer would give them pause for thought.

The 25-year-old's current deal at the Bernabeu runs until 2027, meaning Los Blancos may need to cash in soon if there is no prospect of a renewal, or risk losing the talent for nothing.

Vinicius Junior moving to Manchester City would be one of the biggest deals in history (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this would be an extremely difficult deal for City to do.

Not only would the fee present a significant obstacle, for a player soon to go into the last year of his contract, but with Haaland at the club, Vini Jr's wages would put significant pressure on the pay structure at the Etihad Stadium.

Nevertheless, it would give Guardiola one of the most feared attacks ever constructed.

Vinicius Jnr is valued at €150m, according to Transfermarkt. City next face Fulham, when Premier League action returns this week.