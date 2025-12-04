Manchester United learn asking price for Evangelos Marinakis-owned midfielder as £25m bid falls short: report

Ruben Amorim could use a new recruit in midfield

Manchester United had a strong summer in terms of recruitment, but there are still areas Ruben Amorim would like to address.

The last window saw them bring in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to boost their attack, and Senne Lammens to solve another problem position between the sticks.

But there are still issues to solve in the centre of the pitch, and reports suggest that this will be the Red Devils’ next focus.

Manchester United in battle with Real Madrid for young midfielder

The bid could spell bad news for the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Amorim’s 3-4-2-1, the two advanced midfield positions are pretty much locked down, with Cunha and Mbeumo the key figures, and the likes of Mason Mount and Amad in reserve.

The two deeper midfielders are still a slight issue, however, with Bruno Fernandes playing an adapted role, and Casemiro alongside him, who has been one of Manchester United’s best players this season. But the Brazilian is not getting any younger and is out of contract at the end of this campaign, while Amorim does not appear sold on Kobbie Mainoo.

It’s for that reason, therefore, that the Old Trafford outfit have launched a bid for Greek midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, according to a report from Sportime.

The 18-year-old plays in the centre of the park for Olympiacos, having appeared in all but two of their Super League games, while racking up five UEFA Champions League outings against the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Los Blancos, according to the Greek outlet, are the current other main candidates for Mouzakitis’ signature, clearly having enjoyed what they saw in that game.

United are said to have bid €28 million (£25m) for the starlet, with Madrid’s proposal reportedly slightly higher.

Neither, however, have reached Evangelos Marinakis owner Olympiacos' valuation of €40m, with a figure of €30m thought to be the minimum requirement to bring the Nottingham Forest supremo to the negotiating table.

Christos Mouzakitis tackles Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United at Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, playing with such seniority in a key position for a club like Olympiacos suggests Mouzakitis is an exciting, developing talent.

The fact Madrid are interested only supports that theory, and it’s a position Manchester United could really do with some support in.

More to the point, Brighton have moved decisively into the Greek market over the last year, spending a small fortune on Greek teenage pair Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas.

The Seagulls rarely get their recruitment wrong, so copying their homework certainly isn’t a bad shout.

Mouzakitis is valued at €15m, according to Transfermarkt. United next face West Ham United in this week’s Premier League action.