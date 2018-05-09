Huth to leave Leicester City at end of season
One of the key players behind Leicester City's Premier League title triumph, Robert Huth will leave the club at the end of 2017-18.
The 33-year-old has not made a senior appearance since having surgery on an ankle injury last July.
The centre-back will be given a special farewell by the Leicester fans during Wednesday's Premier League game against Arsenal at King Power Stadium.
Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha told the club's website: "Players like Robert have been so important to our club in the last three years, not just for his qualities as a footballer, but for his qualities as a character.
"He's a leader, a winner and a player whose commitment to the team has made him equally popular among our players and our supporters. His status as a Leicester City great is very much secure."
Manager Claude Puel acknowledged it is disappointing Huth has not been able to be part of his first-team plans this season.
"It is a great shame that I have been unable to call on Robert's experience due to injury this season, but he is a fantastic man and is always a positive influence on the squad and for this I am grateful," he said.
"I would like to congratulate him on everything he has achieved as a Leicester City player."
Huth initially joined Leicester on loan from Stoke City in February 2015 and played a key role in their dramatic escape from relegation that season.
He played all but three of their league games in 2015-16 when they claimed a stunning Premier League title triumph, and was heavily involved in the league and Champions League last season.
