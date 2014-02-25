Huth ready to return after three-month layoff

The German has not played since a 2-0 home win over Sunderland back in November because of the problem, but is expected to feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley on Tuesday.

Mark Hughes' side are just three points above the relegation zone going into Saturday's visit of title challengers Arsenal, who have won just once at the Britannia Stadium since Stoke's promotion to the Premier League in 2008.

Huth is eager to return to the first team as soon as possible, but is happy to leave it up to his manager.

"I would like to be available on Saturday, but ultimately that will be the manager's choice," Huth said.

"I've only trained five or six times, but I'm feeling good and ready to kick on. It would be better if this friendly was Saturday, but it will do nicely.

"We need to get our backsides in gear and get some points on the board.

"We've done well against the top four and hopefully we can keep that run going to get three points.

"We are trying to keep our good run going against them and with them in the Champions League maybe they will be resting a few. To beat them, we need togetherness and a bit of luck."