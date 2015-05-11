Huth unsure of Stoke future

Robert Huth admits he does not know where he will be playing next season as uncertainty grows around his future at Stoke City.

The central defender was an integral part of Stoke's defence in previous seasons, but has fallen down the pecking order and found himself behind the likes of Marc Muniesa, Philipp Wollscheid and Marc Wilson.

As a result the 30-year-old was sent out on loan to Leicester City in January and he has been key in their recent revival, but Huth is unsure whether a permanent move could materialise.

"It is down to Stoke what happens," he told the Stoke Sentinel. "It is the only way really. They will ultimately make that decision.

"I have another year left. The bottom line is I am a Stoke City player and they will make the decision.

"If they see fit to let me go, then I will go, but if they want me to stay, I will stay. It's out of my hands."