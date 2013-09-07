Hutton 'angry' at Villa

Hutton has not been named in Paul Lambert's 25-man Premier League squad for the forthcoming season, a development that led to much speculation that he would be moved on.

The Scottish full-back has remained at the club, but is currently training away from the senior squad, a situation similar to that of Darren Bent, Barry Bannan and Stephen Ireland.

All of those players have now found new clubs, and Hutton believes that they have been treated with a lack of respect.

He told the Express and Star: "There were lots of us; Darren Bent, Stephen Ireland - I am talking international players - and Charles N'Zogbia, who have just been put to the side.

"For me it is not what should be done. We are not kids.

"I was buzzing for Barry that he got out (to Crystal Palace) because he is a great player and doesn't deserve to be treated like that.

"Unfortunately for myself, it didn't come off and I am angry about it."