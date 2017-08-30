I already have bellyache when everyone's fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler

Julian Draxler is not a transfer target for Bayern Munich as Die Roten are already well stocked in forward positions, president Uli Hoeness has said.

Germany international Draxler joined Paris Saint-Germain in January and impressed at Parc des Princes with four goals in 12 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

However, the arrival of Neymar from Barcelona and the imminent signing of Monaco's teenage prodigy Kylian Mbappe is set to leave the attacking midfielder down Unai Emery's pecking order and there are reports PSG are prepared to cash in to balance the books.

Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly long-term admirers, while Bundesliga champions Bayern have been credited with an interest.

But Hoeness does not a see a spot in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for Draxler – who has spoken of his desire to remain in the French capital – and believes it would also ask more unneeded questions about Thomas Muller's future at Allianz Arena.

"Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and I have recently been together and talked about what a mixture of class players we already have in this squad," he told Bild.

"If we were going to make a transfer like Draxler, the next question would be the same as in the case of James' [Rodriguez] commitment – what about Thomas Muller?

"It is clear that Julian Draxler is a player who would be a good match for Bayern, but we do not want to sell any of our players. I also already have bellyache if all our players our fit."