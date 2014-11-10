I am not arrogant, insists United boss Van Gaal

The Dutchman has vowed to return United to the top of English football within three years and, although they have made a stuttering start to his tenure, he remains convinced his goal will be achieved.

However, the 63-year-old does not want his conviction to be mistaken for hubris.

"When I answer that I have a clear vision then you have to know I'm [considered] arrogant," he said.

"But when you have seen what I have done in my career you have to know that I have a vision and that I'm very confident in it.

"I don't think this is arrogant. It is self-confidence, although not only confidence in myself but in my players, in the club, in the structure and organisation."

Van Gaal does admit, though, that he needs to find the right system quickly if United are to challenge for the top four in the Premier League this season.

The Old Trafford outfit picked up only their fourth win of the campaign on Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace, but the performance was unconvincing for a side with lofty ambitions.

"It's too much I think, I agree," he added regarding another change of formation. "But I'm looking for the balance and when you see the last four matches, we have had more balance because we haven't conceded many goals.

"Nevertheless, we don’t score so much. With the other system, we scored a lot of goals."