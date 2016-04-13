'I am unplayable' - West Ham striker Carroll

Fit and scoring again, towering West Ham striker Andy Carroll claims he is "unplayable" as he talked up his aerial ability.

Carroll offered a timely reminder of what he is capable of with Euro 2016 fast approaching after scoring a hat-trick in West Ham's thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw at home to Arsenal.

The 27-year-old England international tormented Arsenal's defence, scoring two headed goals as West Ham overturned a two-goal deficit at Upton Park on Saturday.

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has already pinpointed Carroll as the player to watch in Wednesday's FA Cup quarter-final replay and the former Liverpool man is aware of the threat he poses in the penalty area.

"I like to say that if the ball comes in the box I feel I am favourite," Carroll told the Telegraph.

"I don't think that anyone else is going to get it – so if that is unplayable, I am unplayable."

Carroll's return to form was just what the doctor ordered, having seen his career derailed by numerous injuries since leaving Liverpool for West Ham in 2012.

A variety of injuries, including knee and thigh problems, left Carroll watching helplessly from the sidelines but the nine-cap England international believes he is back and ready for the fight.

Carroll added: "A lot of people think that I actually want to be injured. The way people talk, 'Oh, he's injured again. Oh, he's doing this'. I certainly don't want to be injured.

"I know it's a job but it's my hobby as well. I want to be on the pitch playing football. I don't want to be sitting in the gym being annoyed or going home and watching football on TV.

"I enjoy coming into training every day, being on the pitch with the lads, the banter. When you are sitting in the gym it really is depressing and puts you down. It is something that – fingers crossed – never happens again. It's the worst part of it."