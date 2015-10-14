I cannot imagine Euro 2016 without me - Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says it is "unthinkable" that Euro 2016 would take place without him.

The Sweden striker will have to help his country negotiate the play-offs if they are to secure a place in France after they could only manage a third-place finish in their pool.

Paris-Saint Germain star Ibrahimovic is confident the Swedes can still progress and suggested the tournament would be weaker without his presence.

He told Voetbal International: "I don't want to miss the European Championship. It's unthinkable for me to see this tournament going on without me. We didn't go in the standard way, so we will find another one."

The draw for the play-offs takes place on Sunday with Bosnia-Herzegovina, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Slovenia and Ukraine also involved.

"Whoever we meet it's going to be tough," Ibrahimovic added.

"In these all-or-nothing games, both teams give 200 per cent, but I am sure we will qualify."