I can't make tactical changes, it's about plugging holes - Hunt on Chiefs injury issues

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says that he is not able to make any tactical tweaks during games because he is constantly plugging holes and having to take players off for various reasons.

The Glamour Boys have endured a topsy turvy season which has seen them go on two poor runs of form, separated by a spell of wins.

They, however, produced a much-improved performance against title-chasing SuperSport to earn a draw as Reeve Frosler's stunning opener was cancelled out by a second-half Bradley Grobler penalty.

Hunt, though, was quick to praise 34-year-old Bernard Parker, who had to come in playing an unfamiliar position after Willard Katsande picked up a knock.

"I think Bernard Parker [produced] a man of the match display, I thought he was fantastic," Hunt said. "I played him in central midfield because we don't really have [options].

"He was fantastic, really good, we obviously looked for him to try and get into the box but that's not going to be forte but he was very good."

On the recent injury issues that has plagued their season: "Every game is the same story, every game we are taking off players for various reason, I'm not taking them off because I want to make a change [tactically].

"It's been like that most of the season, I can't make tactical changes, it's about plugging holes and that's what it is."

Amakhosi host Guinea Ligue 1 Pro champions Horoya AC next for their CAF Champions group stage debut on Tuesday afternoon at FNB Stadium (18h00).